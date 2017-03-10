New York Mets Q&A: Alderson's thoughts on analytics

MLB: Mets.com
Alderson1280_unfrunyi_bh29d7o1

Q&A: Alderson's thoughts on analytics

by: Mark Feinsand MLB: Mets 24m

... By Mark Feinsand / MLB.com | + 0 COMMENTS In Part 3 of an extended Q&A with Mets general manager Sandy Alderson, he discusses the state of analytics. Read Pa ...

Tweets