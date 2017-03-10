New York Mets CTBNL: Pagan making a mistake by demanding majo...

Fanrag Sports
Cgv_1005160007_giants_at_mets

CTBNL: Pagan making a mistake by demanding major-league contract

by: Steven Goldman Fanrag Sports 25m

... that point, it was 2009 and Pagan was 27. He again got hurt, twice, but the Mets couldn’t keep any of their other outfielders healthy and so when he was ambu ...

Tweets