New York Mets Forbes: Citi Field Documents Show New York Mets...

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2015-01-21-at-8.08.31-am

Forbes: Citi Field Documents Show New York Mets Got Much Richer Last Season

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

... ue was up 43% compared with 2015. Source: Citi Field Documents Show New York Mets Got Much Richer Last Season Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share p ...

Tweets