- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Tim Tebow stalker arrested at Mets spring training
by: Danika Fears — New York Post 9m
... lo., was arrested and charged with trespassing on Feb. 28. Two days earlier, Mets staff had reported Thompson had been wandering around First Data Field and i ...
Tweets
-
RT @DanBarbarisi: The fine people at @Deadspin excerpted my book, Dueling with Kings, a slice where i went inside Fanduel. Buy it now… https://t.co/OGHefoQUh4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Woman arrested after stalking Tim Tebow, telling cops she was romantically involved with him https://t.co/ViT3FwhmBtBlogger / Podcaster
-
Tim Tebow stalked at Spring Training with the Mets https://t.co/PdoKJJVZDJ #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MLBPipeline: #Mets No. 2 prospect Dom Smith gettin' going today. 2-3 with an RBI. 1st multihit game of #SpringTraining. Gameday:… https://t.co/vhg26SSi70Minors
-
Yoenis Céspedes ST Ranks: .524 AVG (2nd) .565 OBP (3rd) 1.095 SLG (2nd) 1.660 OPS (2nd) 4 HR (1st) #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Some people want to give up on Lucas Duda, but I am not one of them. Here's why: https://t.co/xauv4K5Au3Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets