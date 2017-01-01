- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
A Tim Tebow stalker was arrested for trespassing at Mets camp (Big League Stew)
by: Mike Oz — Yahoo Sports 51m
... around the complex all day looking for Tebow and asking questions about him. Mets security grew alarmed and called the police. She was issued a trespassing wa ...
Tweets
-
Woman claiming to be in a "matrimonial relationship" with Tim Tebow arrested at Mets camp https://t.co/yo0NFrTd1u via @HardballTalkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WexlerRules: Scout had Harvey's velocity down. 91-92, a few 93's. Didn't have a "94" on his gun #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @JasonKLeach: North Carolina cruises past Miami. @EliteSportsNY https://t.co/C2r5AXeocl #ACCTourneyBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @RealDanFederico: Advocated for this on @EliteSportsNY earlier this week. Versatility and youth makes him a good fit https://t.co/AjtWsbbFPGBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @zach__cronin: How Sean Kilpatrick got his 27 against the Hawks to extend his 20+ point game streak to three - @EliteSportsNY… https://t.co/oOtFb1JXzQBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @mbhnyc: Today is a wacky day! Winning with @ESPNNY98_7FM and @RealMichaelKayTV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets