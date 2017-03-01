- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo Dazzles For Puerto Rico, Tosses 5.1 Scoreless Innings
by: Joe D — Mets Merized Online 8m
... five spot in the rotation, however Lugo will still play a vital role for the Mets this season. If Lugo makes the opening day roster, he’ll be a spot starter w ...
Tweets
-
Lugo's strong start helps Puerto Rico to WBC win https://t.co/sQ7mbfJPUgBlogger / Podcaster
-
.@WBCBaseball One Met starts it for Puerto Rico @seth_lugo and another Met ENDS it! @TJ_Rivera_ #MercyRuleWalkOff #2017Boricuas??TV / Radio Personality
-
Marcus Foster, Creighton hold on against Xavier to reach Big East tourney final | @AlbaneseLaura… https://t.co/eagxdSpp3OBlogger / Podcaster
-
New Post: Seth Lugo Dazzles For Puerto Rico, Tosses 5.1 Scoreless Innings https://t.co/4CffPCJvbp #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Asdrubal should send a Phil Kessel type tweet.Lol, think Venezuela could've used Asdrubal Cabrera's pop? Dopes. https://t.co/XfiwBcs3rPBlogger / Podcaster
-
The Puerto Rico Mets!T.J. Rivera with the 2-run shot to end this one early! FINAL/7: Puerto Rico 11, Venezuela 0. https://t.co/hHJDc5WFxnBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets