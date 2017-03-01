New York Mets Amongst the Circus, Fire Breathers

Metstradamus
by: metstradamus

... ph and topped out at 94 for the second straight start. Collins said that the Mets’ internal data showed Harvey’s fastball was up “a click or two.” While he cl ...

