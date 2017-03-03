New York Mets Tim Tebow's hitless Grapefruit League audition ...

Fox Sports
031117-mlb-timtebow-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Tim Tebow's hitless Grapefruit League audition with the Mets has come to an end

by: Chris Bahr Fox Sports 35m

... Heisman-winning QB went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts in two games with the Mets’ major-league squad this week, reaching base only when he was hit by a pitch ...

Tweets