New York Mets Mets announce first round of roster moves

MLB: Mets.com
Smith1280_a2sl3v2x_7yhcfgif

Mets announce first round of roster moves

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 17m

... fore reporting to Minor League camp. Those nine, including , represented the Mets' first wave of cuts. Others on the cut list were pitchers , , , and ; infiel ...

Tweets