New York Mets First Base Prospect Dom Smith Optioned; Matz Sharp

Mets Report John Delcos

First Base Prospect Dom Smith Optioned; Matz Sharp

by: John Delcos New York Mets Report with John Delcos 45m

... d be a September call-up and could make the 25-man roster next spring as the Mets don’t figure to bring back Lucas Duda, who is scheduled to become a free age ...

Tweets