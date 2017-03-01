- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Cecchini Provides Dramatics, But Italy Falls to Venezuela in Ten Innings
by: Jacob Resnick — Mets Merized Online 45m
... Saturday. The knock was nearly a game-winner for the 23-year-old, but former Mets farmhand Drew Butera was cut down at home plate by a strong relay throw. In ...
Tweets
-
The dirty little secret that won't be talked about during the NCAA Tournament https://t.co/8OA7fpbBbEBlogger / Podcaster
-
Gonna go out on a limb and say this will be the toughest lineup he faces all year.Blogger / Podcaster
-
LI's Marcus Stroman scoreless in 4 2/3 innings for Team USA, but Dominican Republic wins in WBC | @DPLennon… https://t.co/nzTXdpQseJBlogger / Podcaster
-
agreed@MarcCarig Almost makes the somber, old school, head-down approach look silly in comparison. Aren't sports supposed to be fun?Beat Writer / Columnist
-
What the vibe in Mets' camp tells me about the 2017 season. Also, Mattingly's take on Mets; Lugo's amazing WBC start.https://t.co/RaLQgZUesVBeat Writer / Columnist
-
He did all right for himself, but I've always been a little sad Despaigne didn't get a real major league shot.Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets