- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
INJURY UPDATE - P -Chris Flexen
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1h
... ned for another two to three weeks, putting his Opening Day in jeopardy. The Mets' 14th-round pick in the 2012 Draft, Flexen was a good bet to open the season ...
Tweets
-
Lagares had a stiff back. Had been scheduled to play.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mindful they lost lots of speed/athleticism in trading Dyson, #Royals leaning toward Raul Mondesi Jr. at 2b/living with some growing painsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Juan Lagares had back stiffness, skipped the trip.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
The Tigers defeat the Mets 4-3. Kevin Plawecki went 1-for-3 in his return to the lineup. Rafael Montero pitched a scoreless outing. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets