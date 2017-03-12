New York Mets Rosario impressing in Mets' camp

North Jersey
636249227277710355-ax087-32e5-9

Rosario impressing in Mets' camp

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 19m

... ind out more about Facebook commenting please read the Rosario impressing in Mets' camp , Staff Writer, @MattEhalt 5:09 p.m. ET March 12, 2017 Amed Rosario pr ...

Tweets