New York Mets Mets' Nimmo injured in WBC

North Jersey
636249481409492413-ax182-40e6-9

Mets' Nimmo injured in WBC

by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt North Jersey 1h

... (Photo: AP Photo/Luis Gutierrez) CONNECT COMMENT EMAIL MORE LAKELAND, Fla. –Mets reserve outfielder Brandon Nimmo suffered a pulled right hamstring Sunday du ...

Tweets