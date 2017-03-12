- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' spring training pitching program: Is it working?
by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com — NJ.com 1h
... rly on, there were questions as to whether or not the program would cost the Mets down the road defensively. The amount of PFP is the same, but they modified ...
Tweets
-
No suspension yet for Jeurys Familia is working out well for the @MLB https://t.co/5Q0cwmOQce - @NYDNHarperNewspaper / Magazine
-
Mets say Nimmo has pulled right hamstring, returning to PSL to be further evaluated.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MrBrianKenny: Michael Conforto w/@Mets hitting coach Kevin Long..working on his #QualityTake #30Clubs30Days #Process https://t.co/7YtwBMy4jLTV / Radio Network
-
RT @MrBrianKenny: Terry Collins tells us the @mets have turned off mph on sb for Matt Harvey. Wants him to pitch, not hit velo #'s. https://t.co/YE5T0ipk7yTV / Radio Network
-
Tell that to the players and the fans who created a World Series atmosphere in Miami this weekend. It meant a whole…@michaelgbaron how can you not criticize it? It's exhibition baseball, means nothing. Teams should bar all their players from participating.Blogger / Podcaster
-
There are genuine reasons for concern. But I also think it's important for fans, nations, and players, especially i…@michaelgbaron what is your opinion of the WBCBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets