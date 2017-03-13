New York Mets Impressive Rosario Sticking Around A While Longer

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario2-560x750

Impressive Rosario Sticking Around A While Longer

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 38m

... an Barer posted on 13/03/2017 • The first big round of cuts has been made in Mets camp. While many highly-touted prospects including Dominic Smith had to pack ...

Tweets