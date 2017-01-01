New York Mets Chris Flexen underwent surgery to remove bone chip

Amazin' Avenue
Mcshane-mets-0493.0.0

Chris Flexen underwent surgery to remove bone chip

by: Steve Sypa SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3m

... rom Amazin' Avenue Trending Find Tickets Mon Mar 13 Miami Marlins @ New York Mets 1:10 PM - First Data Field - Port St. Lucie, FL Fri Mar 17 St. Louis Cardina ...

Tweets