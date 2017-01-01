New York Mets Terry Collins named 8-10 pitchers competing for...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9902207_lbqkfap9_m7w68q5l

Terry Collins named 8-10 pitchers competing for 2-3 bullpen spots

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 50m

... self a "Mets town," as opposed to a Yankees town," he recently told MLB.com's Mark Feinsa ...

Tweets