New York Mets MLB trade rumors: Mets eyeing Royals' Lorenzo C...

nj.com
Lorenzocainmikemoustakasleaguechampionshipqezx-acxmjxljpeg-8360f753de810594

MLB trade rumors: Mets eyeing Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Mike Moustakas?

by: Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 1h

... or October isn't viable. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the Mets could have an eye on Cain to fill an outfield hole. If issues persist at thi ...

Tweets