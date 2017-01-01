New York Mets Mets to give away Syndergaard/Thor mashup bobbl...

The Score
Cropped_syndergaard_mock-up

Mets to give away Syndergaard/Thor mashup bobblehead

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 19m

... king 's resemblance to Marvel superhero Thor to a new level. On July 22, the Mets will be giving away a bobblehead that combines Syndergaard and the Norse god ...

Tweets