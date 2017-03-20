New York Mets Tim Tebow gets 1st hit for Mets, singles vs Mar...

Fox Sports
201703131102397515044-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Tim Tebow gets 1st hit for Mets, singles vs Marlins

by: foxsports Fox Sports 39m

... AP) Tim Tebow has gotten his first hit for the New York Mets. The former NFL quarterback singled Monday in an exhibition game against Mia ...

Tweets