New York Mets Rookie shortstop Ahmed Rosario rising fast in M...

Fox Sports
201703101527556225213-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Rookie shortstop Ahmed Rosario rising fast in Mets' future

by: foxsports Fox Sports 1h

... how to carry myself off the field.” No one had a better view of Rosario than Mets catching prospect Tomas Nido, who is also still in his first big league camp ...

Tweets