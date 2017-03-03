New York Mets Justin Bour homers off Noah Syndergaard as Marl...

Fox Sports
031317-fsf-mlb-miami-marlins-spring-training-pi.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Justin Bour homers off Noah Syndergaard as Marlins fall to Mets

by: foxsports Fox Sports 2h

... of a spring training baseball game against the New York Mets. AP/Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Mar 13, 2017 at 7:0 ...

Tweets