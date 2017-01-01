New York Mets Mets' Jose Reyes sued by model ex-girlfriend ov...

Sporting News
Reyes-jose-usnews-getty-ftr_1duipj1zxmvkb1f01yiplmwzlq

Mets' Jose Reyes sued by model ex-girlfriend over daughter

by: alec.Brzezinski@performgroup.com (Alec Brzezinski) Sporting News 7m

... y. Christina Sanchez, an ex-girlfriend of Reyes', has filed suit against the Mets star for child support, according to The New York Daily News. The report sta ...

Tweets