New York Mets Amed Rosario among six players reassigned to mi...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9922813_2d898ta8_vqq8n5ck

Amed Rosario among six players reassigned to minor-league camp

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... thew Cerrone | Mar 10 | 9:45AM Share: deGrom's dominating start 00:04:49 The Mets Talk Live crew discusses another strong outing from Jacob deGrom in which he ...

Tweets