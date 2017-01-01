New York Mets The Mets need to extend Noah Syndergaard now

Mets 360
Syndergaard_1

The Mets need to extend Noah Syndergaard now

by: Mike Ryan Mets 360 1h

... is worth taking a risk on.  Signing him to a long-term deal would signal the Mets commitment to their young core of players.  He also has a very strong chance ...

Tweets