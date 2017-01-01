New York Mets Yoenis Cespedes looks to carry the Mets to glor...

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_9913576.0

Yoenis Cespedes looks to carry the Mets to glory in 2017

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

... y down the stretch. Nonetheless, Cespedes opted out of his contract with the Mets in the offseason and requested big-time money in free agency. The Mets, to t ...

Tweets