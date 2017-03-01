New York Mets Top SS Prospect Amed Rosario Reassigned To Mino...

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario1

Top SS Prospect Amed Rosario Reassigned To Minor League Camp

by: Joe D Mets Merized Online 31m

... oking offensive player.” Participating in his first big-league camp with the Mets, Rosario said he was thankful to have veteran shortstop  Jose Reyes take him ...

Tweets