New York Mets For some reason, a Mets St. Patrick’s Day glass

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2017-02-28-at-10.01.47-am

For some reason, a Mets St. Patrick’s Day glass

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 59m

... I guess you could buy this. Follow Mets Police on Facebook (and Like/Share please. Thanks!) The 2017 Mets All-Irish ...

Tweets