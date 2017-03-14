- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Bruce aces first test at first base
by: Staff Writer, @MattEhalt — North Jersey 4m
... ns to use Bruce at first right now are just in case of an emergency, but the Mets want to be proactive since Duda just turned 31 and missed time last year wit ...
Tweets
-
Could you imagine if the Yankees won every year? A roundtable on comparing the Mets to college basketball programs:… https://t.co/yjNjPpT53mBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @eboland11: Bird went 2-for-3, including a triple, and has a .429/.500/1.000 slash line in 12 games. He and Sanchez a combined 22-for-57 (.385) w/ 7 HRsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"He's got a chance to be a great player." But for now, Amed Rosario still has a few last things to learn:… https://t.co/GX69B4VuJ4Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
"Got drunk before practices," "f--k up the team chemistry": Darko Milicic reveals how it all went wrong https://t.co/pXDg5jTYxuBlogger / Podcaster
-
It probably me.What's causing so many deaths from heart disease? Terrible diets, says new research https://t.co/XV9N9WpiNuBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets