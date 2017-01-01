- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce on his successful debut at first base: ‘No one got hurt’ | Newsday
by: Marc Carig marc.carig@newsday.com — Newsday 1h
... has been tapped for the duty, perhaps with an eye on potentially easing the Mets’ crowded outfield situation. So, the career corner outfielder has carved out ...
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom has 'video game' stuff again — and it's scary via @NYPost Check out comments from PlawDog and Bruce https://t.co/6ZeROm8eKOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
.@Al_Leiter22 steps in the cage with @mconforto8 and Kevin Long to talk hitting. https://t.co/JAm7vd0YQ9 #Mets… https://t.co/xsIwAdbTZ9Official Team Account
-
"No one got hurt, so that's a good sign." Jay Bruce has got jokes, and a first baseman's mitt:… https://t.co/p03Acre6jwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gleyber Torres still is ticketed for the Double-A @TrentonThunder despite his strong spring https://t.co/gx5jRuLutOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Photos From Mets Minor League Camp: Games Start Thursday https://t.co/siGtbe3HWN #NYMetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dug deep for that last one, '80s friends.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets