New York Mets FanGraphs Ranks Five Mets Prospects In Top 100

Mets Minors
Rosario-pic-2-e1487721758689

FanGraphs Ranks Five Mets Prospects In Top 100

by: Logan Barer Mets Minors 1h

... len bases, and 71 RBIs. So far this spring, he has gone 8-for-27 (.296). The Mets had four other players ranked in the top 100; RHP Robert Gsellman 39th, 1B D ...

Tweets