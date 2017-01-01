New York Mets 21-year-old Amed Rosario among six roster cuts ...

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

21-year-old Amed Rosario among six roster cuts by Mets | Newsday

by: Marc Carig  marc.carig@newsday.com Newsday 1h

... pedes cracked his fifth homer of the spring, a two-run shot that powered the Mets’ 2-1 win over the Astros. “When I first saw this guy after we got down to Fl ...

Tweets