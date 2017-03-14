New York Mets Mets send ‘great’ Amed Rosario away, but keep t...

New York Post
Am

Mets send ‘great’ Amed Rosario away, but keep the door open

by: Mike Puma New York Post 34m

... e 21-year-old Rosario was hitting .267 with three RBIs in 30 at-bats for the Mets this spring while showing off his highly regarded defensive skills at shorts ...

Tweets