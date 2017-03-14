- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mother of Jose Reyes’ love child says he ‘cruelly abandoned’ daughter
by: Emily Smith — New York Post 50m
... z, who claims that she is the mother of a 7-year-old love child with married Mets legend José Reyes, alleges that he has “cruelly abandoned our daughter . . . ...
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom has 'video game' stuff again — and it's scary via @NYPost https://t.co/6ZeROm8eKOBeat Writer / Columnist
-
"I wonder if a walking boot can fit an elbow?"TJ Rivera nailed in the elbow by a pitch. Looks like he's okay. Ray Ramirez will take care of him when he gets back… https://t.co/ozngF0KKuMBlogger / Podcaster
-
TJ Rivera nailed in the elbow by a pitch. Looks like he's okay. Ray Ramirez will take care of him when he gets back… https://t.co/ozngF0KKuMSuper Fan
-
TJ Rivera was just drilled in the elbow by the pitch. Lucky for him he was wearing an elbow pad.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Don't hit T.J.! #WBC2017Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets need to sign this fan that's robbed a homer and double tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets