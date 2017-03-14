New York Mets Mets give Lucas Duda insurance policy a test dr...

New York Post
Jay_bruce

Mets give Lucas Duda insurance policy a test drive at first base

by: Mike Puma New York Post 36m

... dealing with another position. So it’s Bruce as the backup plan, giving the Mets a level of comfort should Duda — who missed most of last season with a stres ...

Tweets