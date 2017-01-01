New York Mets Jay Bruce was comfortable at first base, and "n...

Metsblog
Usatsi_9941971_r9q9nwl2_xh06lunt

Jay Bruce was comfortable at first base, and "no one got hurt."

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 1h

... 016, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson) (Jeff Roberson/AP) The Mets'  Seth Lugo started and pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for Puerto Rico in i ...

Tweets