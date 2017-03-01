New York Mets Can Team USA finally breakthrough in star-studd...

Fox Sports
Nolan-arenado-mike-ehrmann-getty2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Can Team USA finally breakthrough in star-studded pool to reach finals of WBC?

by: Jay Jaffe/Sports Illustrated Fox Sports 1h

... They've succeeded despite a lack of name-brand pitching; starters Seth Lugo (Mets), Jorge Lopez (Brewers), Jose Berrios (Twins) and Orlando Roman (Japan) have ...

Tweets