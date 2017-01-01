New York Mets Matt Harvey's velocity is still down, but comma...

Daily News
Matt-harvey

Matt Harvey's velocity is still down, but command is real concern

by: KRISTIE ACKERT NY Daily News 22m

... ry Collins. "I'm not worried about velocity. I'm worried about command," the Mets manager said. "If his command is good, he can pitch. "You always assume he m ...

Tweets