New York Mets Nimmo Optimistic He’ll Be Ready For Opening Day

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-e1447223350404

Nimmo Optimistic He’ll Be Ready For Opening Day

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 2h

... I think the saving grace was that when I felt, I kind of just shut it down.” Mets manager Terry Collins is very hopeful that Nimmo will be able to return this ...

Tweets