New York Mets Max Scherzer probably will miss Nationals' opener

Fox Sports
201703161044386570238-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.0

Max Scherzer probably will miss Nationals' opener

by: foxsports Fox Sports 28m

... the fourth inning, leaving him with a .136 average (3 for 22) with one RBI. Mets starter Zack Wheeler gave up two runs and three hits in 2 1/3 innings as he ...

Tweets