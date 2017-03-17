New York Mets Lugo brings elite spin into Classic vs. USA

MLB: Mets.com
Getty_seth_lugo_1280_jkkmfidz_prcp6mt6

Lugo brings elite spin into Classic vs. USA

by: Mike Petriello MLB: Mets 29m

... .m. ET on MLB Network and MLB.TV). Because he's not guaranteed a spot in the Mets' rotation, because he was a 34th-round pick out of tiny Centenary College in ...

Tweets