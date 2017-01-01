New York Mets Team USA's WBC run could be defined by game aga...

SweetSpot Blog

Team USA's WBC run could be defined by game against red-hot Puerto Rico

by: David SchoenfieldESPN Senior Writer ESPN: SweetSpot Blog 2m

... problems in Las Vegas; harder to spin the ball at higher altitude. With the Mets, he relied on his low-90s fastball, throwing it 57 percent of the time, and ...

Tweets