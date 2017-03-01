New York Mets Reese Kaplan -- A Scandalous Mets All Star Team

Mack's Mets
6360333295414775051972276175_scandal-logo

Reese Kaplan -- A Scandalous Mets All Star Team

by: Reese Kaplan Mack's Mets 2h

... one of the earlier players suspended for performance enhancing drugs but the Mets looked past that (as they did others like Marlon Byrd) and signed him to a f ...

Tweets