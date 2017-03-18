New York Mets Mets Rumors: Fernando Salas Is Expected To Retu...

Empire Writes Back
9877469-mlb-new-york-mets-workouts

Mets Rumors: Fernando Salas Is Expected To Return Sunday

by: Michael Addvensky Fansided: Empire Writes Back 6m

... the offseason, Salas signed a one-year, $3 million contract to stay with the Mets. He is expected to have a significant role in the bullpen this season. Salas ...

Tweets