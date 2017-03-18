New York Mets Nimmo tweaks pulled hamstring

MLB: Mets.com
Nimmo1280_py32udm8_g07m65rm

Nimmo tweaks pulled hamstring

by: Anthony MLB: Mets 2h

... pefruit League at-bats prior to leaving for the Classic. Issue resolved: The Mets expect reliever to report to camp Sunday morning, his visa issue in Mexico f ...

Tweets