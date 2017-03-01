New York Mets The case for Robert Gsellman as the Mets' 5th s...

nj.com
22321223-standard

The case for Robert Gsellman as the Mets' 5th starter

by: Abbey Mastracco | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 14m

... is the one obvious physical attribute: The right-hander fits right into the Mets' starting rotation with his hair.  But all jokes aside, Gsellman was impress ...

Tweets