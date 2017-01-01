New York Mets Jay Bruce is still on the Mets, could silence c...

Amazin' Avenue
598579948.0

Jay Bruce is still on the Mets, could silence critics in 2017

by: David Capobianco SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 54m

... r materialized, likely due to Bruce’s $13 million price tag. In January, the Mets Bruce that he will assume the starting right field position when the season ...

Tweets