- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
NL Notes: Cubs, Mets, Pirates, Marlins, Giants
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 40m
... but he ran his fastball up to 97 mph on Wednesday. That “certainly” got the Mets’ attention, Collins noted. It’s possible Wheeler will open the season in ext ...
Tweets
-
New Post: Brandon Nimmo Aggravates Hamstring Injury https://t.co/eVPiLB3bYQ #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
All fans in attendance on Friday, June 2 will get this @JdeGrom19 #FreeShirtFriday t-shirt! https://t.co/RqYBoneDZNOfficial Team Account
-
RT @CBCDay6: Where is Richard Simmons? How @martinonyc kicked off an international obsession.. https://t.co/dgvZsD2kDt… https://t.co/15jruX2J5zBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Your usher at Mets spring training just might be an NBA All-Star https://t.co/A2dc1YFZ3OBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @NYDailyNews: BREAKING: Legendary Daily News columnist Jimmy Breslin dead at 86 https://t.co/EDLptqah7nBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Bruce says it's related to working at first base. Different muscles. Says not worried wants to "nip it in the bud," now. #MetsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets