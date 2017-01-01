- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets, Yankees spring notebook: Bombers toss no-no, youth shines bright
by: Robert Criscola — Metro News 8m
... ugh 9.1 innings, but is currently not on the 40-man roster. Edgin, once the Mets’ go-to lefty specialist, initially struggled in camp but has lowered his ERA ...
Tweets
-
Offseason In Review: New York Mets https://t.co/hL8K8fzL51Blogger / Podcaster
-
Surprised this isn’t already an MLB Network commercialGerrit Cole said he has not caught the late World Baseball Classic games lately. “But I catch the highlights in the morning, on the john."Beat Writer / Columnist
-
deGrom said he flew open early today. Pleased overall with everything except final inning. Will build pitch count in last 2 startsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Unbelievably good.RIP Jimmy Breslin. JFK story will be most cited; read his deadliner when Lennon was shot. https://t.co/7MlYF7vSvFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @LettersOfNote: Go Johnny, go.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @BiIIMurray: Even if you fall on your face, you’re still moving forward.Beat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets